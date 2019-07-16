Optimist Worlds – Marco Gradoni makes it three world titles

Marco Gradoni of Italy won his third Optimist World Championship in style.

Gradoni won the two final races in strong trade winds and big waves on Monday, his third title in a row, and a unique performance in the history of the Class.

Already 15, this year’s competition was Gradoni’s last in the Optimist class, but he added that he hoped to eventually make a career out of sailing.

Second place went to Richard Schultheis of Malta and third to Jaime Ayarza of Spain.

Spain claimed the top placed girl; Maria Perello, 14, finished in 25th place in the leader board.

It was her third consecutive year out-performing all other girls. Second-placed girl was Argentina’s Amparo Stupenengo in 27th position, and Turkey’s Okyanus Arikan was 33rd.

Best placed British competitors were Henry Heathcote 72nd and Kuba Staite in 76th.

Optimist – World Championship – Final leaders (254 entries)

1st ITA 9075 Marco GRADONI – – 26 pts

2nd MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 45 pts

3rd ESP 3074 Jaime AYARZA – – 56 pts

4th TUR 1925 Can ERTURK – – 96 pts

5th RSA 2783 Ian WALKER MARCH – – 128 pts

6th THA 244 Panwa BOONNAK – – 140 pts

7th ISR 111 Aviv ASSRAF – – 140 pts

8th BER 1224 Christian EBBIN – – 145 pts

9th ARG 3680 Maximo VIDELA – – 147 pts

10th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT – – 148 pts

