Beach party opens Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships

409 young competitors from 66 nations took to the Port of Gdynia city beach for the opening ceremony of the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships.
Fourteen of Britain’s most promising young sailors are competing at the Championships in the 29er, 420, Radial, RS:X and Nacra 15 events.
Racing commences today (Monday 15 July) at 11:00 local time and continues until Friday 19 July.
British Youth Sailing Team for Youth Sailing Worlds:
420
Girls: Eleanor Keers (17 – Itchenor SC) and Faye Chatterton (15 – Waldringfield SC)
Boys: Haydn Sewell (16) and Will Heathcote (16) – West Kirby SC
29er
Girls: Freya Black (17) and Millie Aldridge (18) – Hayling Island SC / Parkstone SC
Boys: Ewan Wilson (15 – Wormit BC) and Finley Armstrong (17 – Royal Torbay YC)
Laser Radial
Girls: Matilda Nicholls (17) – ASWC Portland / Aldeburgh YC
Boys: James Foster (16) – Poole YC
RS:X
Girls: Mollie Densley-Robins (18) – WPNSA
Boys: Finn Hawkins (16) – Porthpean SC
Nacra 15
Theo Williams (18) and Jasmine Williams (15) – Restronguet SC
