Beach party opens Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships

409 young competitors from 66 nations took to the Port of Gdynia city beach for the opening ceremony of the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships.

Fourteen of Britain’s most promising young sailors are competing at the Championships in the 29er, 420, Radial, RS:X and Nacra 15 events.

Racing commences today (Monday 15 July) at 11:00 local time and continues until Friday 19 July.

British Youth Sailing Team for Youth Sailing Worlds:

420

Girls: Eleanor Keers (17 – Itchenor SC) and Faye Chatterton (15 – Waldringfield SC)

Boys: Haydn Sewell (16) and Will Heathcote (16) – West Kirby SC

29er

Girls: Freya Black (17) and Millie Aldridge (18) – Hayling Island SC / Parkstone SC

Boys: Ewan Wilson (15 – Wormit BC) and Finley Armstrong (17 – Royal Torbay YC)

Laser Radial

Girls: Matilda Nicholls (17) – ASWC Portland / Aldeburgh YC

Boys: James Foster (16) – Poole YC

RS:X

Girls: Mollie Densley-Robins (18) – WPNSA

Boys: Finn Hawkins (16) – Porthpean SC

Nacra 15

Theo Williams (18) and Jasmine Williams (15) – Restronguet SC

