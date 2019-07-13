RS Elite UK Nationals – Three different winners on day 2

Mike McIntyre stretched his lead after the second day of racing for the RS Elite UK National Championships on Dublin Bay.

McIntyre sailing with Simon Childs and Caroline McIntyre (1,4,2) takes a ten point lead after the discard, now leading from Roddy Bowerman (4,3,6) on 18 points and Colin Smith (2,9,16) with 26 points after fiver races completed.

Although defending champion and Olympic gold medal winner McIntyre took his second win in the first race Friday, it was another Olympic medalist, Ossie Stewart, who claimed the second race.

In the final race of the day, Paul Fisk recovered from 32 point score in race 4 to take the winning gun in race 5 and move into fourth place overall.

The RS Elite Nationals are taking place at Ireland’s biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, where the 500 boats are competing.

Winds gusting up 20 knots put the event back on schedule Friday for the 34 classes competing, and more northwesterly winds are forecast for racing Saturday.

RS Elite – National Championship – Leaders after Day 2, 5 races (31 entries)

1st 76 Mike McIntyre 1 7 1 4 2 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR40 Roddy Bowerman 5 20 4 3 6 – – 18

3rd GBR7 Colin & Paul Smith 4 11 2 9 16 – – 26 pts

4th GBR110 Paul & Caroline Fisk 19 2 6 32 1 – – 28 pts

5th 66 Andy Partington 2 12 7 7 12 – – 28 pts

6th 67 Ossie Stewart 3 19 8 1 18 – – 30 pts

7th IRL61 Greg Bell 11 9 9 2 11 – – 31 pts

8th 111 Tiffany Brien 21 3 3 5 21 – – 32 pts

9th 68 Richard Bavin 6 10 24 11 5 – – 32 pts

10th 65 Toby Strauss 14 5 8 10 9 – – 32 pts

11th 19 Brian Corry 8 1 10 23 15 – – 34 pts

12th GBR92 James Yearsley 18 4 19 12 4 – – 38 pts

13th GBR63 Steve Powell 17 13 6 15 7 – – 41 pts

14th GBR101 Robert Holbrook 10 16 10 6 27 – – 42 pts

15th 56 Jeff Ralston 13 6 12 13 14 – – 44 pts

16th GBR46 Peter Copsey 9 18 17 16 3 – – 45 pts

17th 37 Stephen Poll 32 25 5 8 10 – – 48 pts

18th 36 Philip Anderson 20 14 20 19 8 – – 61 pts

19th GBR107 Neil Fulcher 15 8 22 17 22 – – 62 pts

20th IRL58 Ed Cody 12 28 14 18 19 – – 63 pts

