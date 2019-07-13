RS Elite UK Nationals – Ossie Stewart on a charge

Mike McIntyre keeps his lead after day 3 of the RS Elite UK National Championships on Dublin Bay, but Ossie Stewart was the man with a mission.

McIntyre sailing with Simon Childs and Caroline McIntyre (4,2,3) saw his lead slashed to 3 points after Ossie Stewart had a storming day with a 2, 1, 1 scoreline to finish in second place overall.

Also on a roll was Paul Firth who added a second race win in the first race (R6) of the day, and despite dropping out of the leading group in the other two races, finished the day in third place overall.

Roddy Bowerman (9,10,8) slips to fourth overall, with Andy Partington (15,3,7) retaining fifth and James Yearsley (12,5,2) climbing from 12th to take sixth place overall.

Note: Six boats were given redress for race 3, it is not known if the published results reflect that decision.

RS Elite – National Championship – Leaders after Day 3 and 8 races (31 entries)

1st 76 Mike McIntyre 1 7 1 4 2 4 2 3 – – 13 pts

2nd 67 Ossie Stewart 3 19 8 1 18 2 1 1 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR110 Paul & Caroline Fisk 19 2 5 32 1 1 13 10 – – 32 pts

4th GBR40 Roddy Bowerman 5 20 4 3 6 9 10 8 – – 35 pts

5th 66 Andy Partington 2 12 7 7 12 15 3 7 – – 38 pts

6th GBR92 James Yearsley 18 4 19 12 4 12 5 2 – – 39 pts

7th GBR7 Colin & Paul Smith 4 11 2 9 16 5 8 11 – – 39 pts

8th 37 Stephen Polly 32 25 5 8 10 3 7 6 – – 39 pts

9th GBR63 Steve Powell 17 13 6 15 7 6 6 4 – – 42 pts

10th GBR101 Robert Holbrook 10 16 10 6 27 8 12 5 – – 51 pts

11th 68 Richard Bavin 6 10 24 11 5 16 4 23 – – 52 pts

12th 65 Toby Strauss 14 5 8 10 9 7 24 13 – – 52 pts

13th 111 Tiffany Brien 21 3 3 5 21 14 9 29 – – 55 pts

14th 19 Brian Corry 8 1 10 23 15 13 18 12 – – 59 pts

15th IRL61 Greg Bell 11 9 9 2 11 22 22 17 – – 59 pts

16th 56 Jeff Ralston 13 6 12 13 14 24 19 25 – – 77 pts

17th GBR46 Peter Copsey 9 18 17 16 3 17 16 26 – – 78 pts

18th GBR107 Neil Fulcher 15 8 22 17 22 10 17 15 – – 82 pts

19th IRL58 Ed Cody 12 28 14 18 19 28 15 16 – – 94 pts

20th 36 Philip Anderson 20 14 20 19 8 23 20 22 – – 101 pts

Full results available here