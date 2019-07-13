MUSTO Skiff Worlds – Bruce Keen takes third world title

Bruce Keen of Britain is the new ACO MUSTO Skiff 2019 World Champion, after he just beat title defender Jon Newman (AUS), in the final race finish.

Meanwhile overnight leader Rick Peacock (GBR) and runner-up George Hand (GBR) were fighting for bronze. By winning Saturday’s third and final race, Hand secured the third podium spot.

After the victory of Ryan Seaton (IRL) in Saturday’s first race, Newman took the second victory and closed the gap with Keen. He was two points behind his rival.

Newman: “It was very close right up till the last race. I had to get a couple of boats between me and Bruce to win the regatta. I had him up in the first upwind and he got just through me on the downwind and he sat on me the rest of the race.”

Keen: “We were together the whole race. He was ahead of me at the top mark. I was able to pass him on the downwind and then I just beat him on the finish line.”



This is Keen’s third world title after winning in 2012 and 2015, but Keen felt it was never that nerve-racking.

MUSTO Skiff ACO World Championship – Final Leaders (93 entries)

1st Bruce Keen (GBR), 72 points

2nd Jon Newman (AUS), 75 points

3rd George Hand (GBR), 88 points

4th Rick Peacock (GBR), 89 points

5th Ryan Seaton (IRL), 126 points

First female: Jena Mai Hansen (DEN)

First Under 25: Pim van Vugt (NED)

First Master: Dan Vincent (GBR)

First Grand Master: Ian Trotter (GBR)

First Legend: Nigel Walbank (GBR)

Full results available here