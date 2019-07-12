Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Whitworth and Scroggie it is . . .

It was close, with the first five crews covered by just three points after six days of racing, but Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie took the Salcombe Week title with a race to spare and then confirmed it in their final race.

Whitworth and Scroggie from Parkstone YC finished with 9 points, second were Mike and Jane Calvert from Axe YC with 10 points and third Roger and Jane Gilbert of Frensham Pond SC on 11 points.

Aslo finishing on 11 points were, Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby in fourth, and in fifth Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson.

Overall this was another high caliber event with the Merlin Rocket fleet showing extraordinary strength in depth.

The closeness of the racing is evidenced by the top five places being covered by only three points.

A big thankyou to all the volunteers and staff of Salcombe Yacht Club who give so much to make this huge week such a success. Also, many thanks to our main sponsors Salcombe Gin for their great support for the week.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Final Leading positions

1st 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie – Parkstone YC – – 9 pts

2nd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – Axe YC – – 10 pts

3rd 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert – Frensham Pond SC – – 11 pts

4th 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby – South Staffs SC – – 11 pts

5th 3795 Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson – Shoreham SC – – 11 pts

6th 3803 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby – Midland SC – – 23 pts

7th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson – Salcombe YC – – 24 pts

8th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford – Salcombe YC – – 24 pts

9th 3742 Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen – Salcombe YC – – 24 pts

10th 3738 Simon Blake and Phil Dalby – Cookham Reach SC – – 32 pts

11th 3735 Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds – Nottingham SC – – 33 pts

12th 3807 Tim Saxton and Holly Scott – Itchenor SC – – 34 pts

13th 3676 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford – Royal Tay YC – – 37 pts

14th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow – Lyme Regis SC – – 40 pts

15th 3658 Chris Jennings and John Hackett – Burghfield SC – – 42 pts

16th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend – Hollingworth Lake SC – – 44 pts

17th 3802 Simon Potts and Ally Potts – Burghfield SC – – 45 pts

18th 3673 Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale – Bartley SC – – 45 pts

19th 3777 George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby – Itchenor SC – – 48 pts

20th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell – Hollingworth Lake SC – – 48 pts

