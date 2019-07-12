Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Goes to final day decision

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week will all be decided on the final day with the penultimate day producing a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Locked in the lead on ten points are Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie, who won their flight race, and Mike and Jane Calvert who finished behind them in second place.

Close behind the leaders are Roger and Jane Gilbert with 15 points, Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby with 17 points, and Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson with 19 points.

With all of the leaders, except Whitworth and Scroggie, racing in the morning flight the final result will not be known until after the final afternoon flight race!

On Thursday the morning flight (Green v Black flights) went to Whitworth and Scroggie, with Mike and Jane Calvert second and Tim Fells and Fran Gifford holding onto third place.

Matt Biggs and Beka Jones took fourth, Roger and Jane Gilbert fifth with Jon Turner and Richard Parslow climbing up to sixth at the line.

By the afternoon race (Blue v Red flights) the sea breeze had built to a good force 3-4 giving wonderful sailing conditions and competitors were able to enjoy the best sail of the week.

The fleet were away cleanly at the second time of asking with young local hot shot Pete Ballentine with Rob Allen leading to Blackstone.

By Yalton, Davis and Kilsby had established a lead that they held to the finish, with second going to Jackson and Henderson and in third Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey.

Will and Arthur Henderson took fourth, Si Blake and Phil Dalby fifth and Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen sixth.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Leading positions after Day 5

1st 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 1 2 1 5 1 – – 10 pts

2nd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 2 3 1 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 3 1 5 1 5 – – 15 pts

4th 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 4 8 3 1 1 – – 17 pts

5th 3795 Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson 2 1 12 2 2 – – 19 pts

6th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 1 7 4 8 4 – – 24 pts

7th 3742 Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen 7 2 5 4 6 – – 24 pts

8th 3803 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 3 12 3 4 12 – – 34 pts

9th 3676 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford 5 9 6 7 10 – – 37 pts

10th 3735 Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds 6 12 4 3 14 – – 39 pts

Full results available here