McIntyre takes early lead at RS Elite UK National Championship

Former Olympic champion Mike McIntyre takes lead after the first day of the RS Elite UK National Championships at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta on Dublin Bay.

McIntyre won the opening race ahead of Hayling Island clubmate, and current International 14 World Champion, Andy Partington, and now has a one point overall lead from Brian Corry of Strangford Lough YC, winner of the second race.

Partington is in third place overall with 14 points, and one point ahead of Colin and Paul Smith, with Richard Bavin from Royal Burnham YC in fifth place.

RS Elite – National Championship – Leaders after Day 1, 2 races (31 entries)

1st 76 Mike McIntyre & Simon Childs Hayling Island SC – – 1 7 8 pts

2nd 19 Brian Corry Strangford Lough YC – – 8 1 9 pts

3rd 66 Gareth Edwards & Andy Partington Hayling Island SC – – 2 12 14 pts

4th GBR7 Colin & Paul Smith Hayling Island SC – – 4 11 15 pts

5th 68 Richard Bavin Royal Burnham YC – – 6 10 16 pts

6th 65 Toby Strauss Hayling Island SC – – 14 5 19 pts

7th 56 Jeff Ralston Royal North of Ireland YC – – 13 6 19 pts

8th IRL61 Greg Bell Royal North of Ireland YC – – 11 9 20 pts

9th GBR110 Paul & Caroline Fisk Hayling Island SC – – 19 2 21 pts

10th 67 Ossie Stewart Hayling Island SC – – 3 19 22 pts

11th GBR92 James Yearsley Hayling Island SC – – 18 4 22 pts

12th GBR107 Neil Fulcher Stone Sailing Club – – 15 8 23 pts

13th 111 Tiffany Brien & Simon Brien Royal North of Ireland YC – – 21 3 24 pts

14th GBR40 Roddy Bowerman Hayling Island SC – – 5 20 25 pts

15th GBR101 Robert Holbrook & Jamie Berry Seaview Yacht Club – – 10 16 26 pts

16th GBR46 Peter Copsey TBC – – 9 18 27 pts

17th GBR63 Steve Powell Royal Lymington YC – – 17 13 30 pts

18th 49 John McRobert Ballyronan Boat Club – – 7 26 33 pts

19th 36 Philip Anderson & Clive Corry Strangford Lough YC – – 20 14 34 pts

20th IRL58 Ed Cody Royal North of Ireland YC – – 12 28 40 pts

Full results available here