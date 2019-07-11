Optimist World Championship – Marco Gradoni takes lead

Defending World Champion Marco Gradoni of Italy takes the overall lead after the final two Qualification Series races on Wednesday.

Gradoni has 6 points, Richard Schultheis of Malta is in second place with 7 points. Both have four race wins from the six races completed.

In third place with 8 points is Ian Walker of South Africa who has three race wins.

Best placed British competitor is Kuba Staite in 76th. Henry Heathcote 84th.

Optimist – World Championship – leaders after 6 races (254 entries)

1st ITA 9075 Marco GRADONI 2 -5 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS 1 1 1 1 -12 3 – – 7 pts

3rd RSA 2783 Ian WALKER MARCH 1 3 1 -5 2 1 – – 8 pts

4th BER 1010 Sebastian KEMPE STP 4 6 1 4 2 – – 17 pts

5th ESP 3074 Jaime AYARZA -13 1 1 11 4 2 – – 19 pts

6th BRA 4013 Gustavo GLIMM 5 UFD 2 4 1 8 – – 20 pts

7th ISR 111 Aviv ASSRAF -9 2 3 2 8 7 – – 22 pts

8th IRL 1627 James DWYER MATTHEWS 3 4 2 -10 6 7 – – 22 pts

9th LAT 59 Martin ATILLA 6 1 4 5 -24 10 – – 26 pts

10th TUR 1925 Can ERTURK 4 12 2 2 6 -15 – – 26 pts

Full results available here