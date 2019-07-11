MUSTO Skiff Worlds – Peacock regains lead

Rick Peacock of Britain regained the lead of the MUSTO Skiff World Championships after three more races in Holland.

Peacock (11,40,7) is nine points clear of compatriot George Hand, who had the best of the day with a fourth and two race wins, to move into second place overall.

Defending champion Jon Newman (5,28,18) of Australia drops back to third place, 15 points off the lead.

Don Kilsby took the first race win, he added a 38th place in the second race and a second in the third and is now 20th overall.



Sailing conditions on the IJsselmeer off the coast of Medemblik were light with a variable breeze from the southwest.

Thursday is a lay-day.

MUSTO Skiff ACO World Championship – Leaders after 9 races (93 entries)

1st Rick Peacock (GBR), 46 points

2nd George Hand (GBR), 55 points

3rd Jon Newman (AUS), 61 points

4th Bruce Keen (GBR), 68 points

5th Dan Vincent (GBR), 79 points

6th Andrew Peake, GBR (81 points)

7th Peter Greenhalgh, GBR (90 points)

8th Jono Shelley, GBR (100 points)

9th Pim van Vugt, NED (100 points)

10th Dan Trotter, GBR (100 points)

11th Ryan Seaton, IRL (106 points)

12th Paul Dijkstra, NED (120 points)

