420 Worlds – Thursday is medal day

No racing on day 5 at the 420 World Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal, where the wind was absent.

To make up for Wednesday’s lack of racing, the final day on Thursday (11 July) will feature a packed programme, with three races scheduled in order to achieve an 11 race series.

Thursday will determine the gold, silver and bronze medals in each of the World Championship fleets.

In the women’s event, Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle sit in a strong position with a 16 point lead and a safe discard of 7th.

Only 10 points separate the teams placed 2nd to 7th so expect a lot of place changing in the 73 stron women’s fleet.

420 Women – Leaders after 8 Races

1. Vita HEATHCOTE/Milly BOYLE (GBR 55244) – 17 pts

2. Paula VAN WIERINGEN/Maria Del Mar GIL (ESP 56417) – 33 pts

3. Irene CALICI/Petra GREGORI (ITA 56571) – 36 pts

4. Gabriela CZAPSKA/Hanna RAJCHERT (POL 56805) – 38 pts

5. Marina GARAU/Blanca CABOT (ESP 56762) – 41 pts

6. Patricia REINO/Isabel LAISECA (ESP 56490) – 43 pts

7. Melina PAPPA/Maria TSAMOPOULOU (GRE 56340) – 43 pts

8. Jess LAVERY/Rebecca COLES (GBR 54480) – 47 pts

In the Open event Seb Menzies and Blake Mcglashan (NZL) have dominated the 89 boat fleet from the outset.

They have a ten point lead ahead of Spain’s Nacho Davila and Javier Mestre, with Martin Wizner and Pedro Ameneiro (ESP), and Luís Niza and Paulo Baptista (POR) tied for third place.

420 Open – Top 10 after 8 Races

1. Seb MENZIES/Blake MCGLASHAN (NZL 56674) – 20 pts

2. Nacho DAVILA/Javier MESTRE (ESP 55836) – 30 pts

3. Martin WIZNER/Pedro AMENEIRO (ESP 56005) – 36 pts

4. Luís NIZA/Paulo BAPTISTA (POR 56741) – 36 pts

5. Mason MULCAHY/Andre VAN DAM (NZL 56163) – 41 pts

6. Jonathan STEIDLE/Leonardo HONOLD (GER 56773) – 41 pts

7. Tal SADE/Noam HOMERI (ISR 54121) – 41 pts

In the U17 event, the Greek partnership of 16 year old Odysseas Spanakis and 15 year old Konstaninos Michalopoulos lead with six race wins to date.

420 U17– Top 10 after 8 Races

1. Odysseas SPANAKIS/Konstaninos MICHALOPOULOS (GRE 56478) – 8 pts

2. Ange DELERCE/Timothee ROSSI (FRA 56650) – 20 pts

3. Florian KRAUSS/Jannis SUEMMCHEN (GER 56437) – 33 pts