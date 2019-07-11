420 World Championships – Gold for Heathcote and Boyle

Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle of Britain are the new International 420 Women’s World Champions.

After two final races in Vilamoura, Portugal on Thursday, Heathcote and Boyle finished with a four point advantage ahead of Irene Calici and Petra Gregori of Italy.

Third place going to Melina Pappa and Maria Tsmopoulou of Greece.

Britain’s Jess Lavery and Rebecca Coles finished in 8th, Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton were 16th.



In the Open event Martin Wizner and Pedro Ameneiro are the new champions.

The Spanish pair finished three points ahead of Seb Menzies and Blake Mcglashan of New Zealand. In third place were Conrad Konitzer and Fernando Rodriguez of Spain.

Britain’s Hadyn Sewell and William Heathcote finished in 15th place, Jack Lewis and Fraser Hemmings in 19th.

In the U17 event, the Greek pair Odysseas Spanakis and Konstaninos Michalopoulos finished champions with a 13 point lead.

In second were Ange Delerce and Timothee Rossi of France, with third Spain’s Alberto Morales and Miguel Behtencourt.

Jamie Cook and Will Martin of Britain finished 18th.

