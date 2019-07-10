Newman hits back at MUSTO Skiff World Championship

Defending MUSTO Skiff world champion Jon Newman put down a strong marker, winning two races on Tuesday, to take the overall lead at the halfway point of the 2019 championship in Medemblik.

By winning races 5 and 6, the Australian jumped from eighth place to top the leaderboard with 6 of the scheduled 14 races completed.

Rick Peacock (GBR) is in second place and compatriot Bruce Keen drops two places to third overall. Dutchman Paul Dijkstra is now in fourth place.

Because of the lighter weather, the emphasis today is less on ‘survival’ than Monday. For many sailors it was nice to be able to focus more on tactics and strategy.

Classification leader Newman is known for doing well in every circumstance. However, he wouldn’t mind to have a little more wind. Newman: “I would say, it was on the lighter side of perfect.”

MUSTO Skiff ACO World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (93 entries)

1st Jon Newman, AUS (18 points)

2nd Rick Peacock, GBR (21 points)

3rd Bruce Keen, GBR, (26 points)

4th Paul Dijkstra, NED (32 points)

5th Dan Vincent, GBR (34 points)

6th Peter Greenhalgh, GBR (39 points)

7th Andrew Peake, GBR (39 points)

8th George Hand, GBR (49 points)

9th Pim van Vugt, NED (52 points)

10th Ryan Seaton, IRL (55 points)

Full results available here