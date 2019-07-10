12 Metre World Championship opens in Newport

Two races were completed on the first day the 12 Metre World Championship hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

Racing were 21 of the historic yachts, with many of those having once sailed in America’s Cup competitions here in Newport from 1958-1983 (Modern and Traditional Divisions).

Some were built with winged keels specifically for the 1987 Cup (Grand Prix Division) and some dating as far back as the 1920s (Vintage Division).

In addition a 12 Metre Spirit Division also sailed.

Tuesday’s first race, on a twice-around windward/leeward course of nearly 7 miles, was completed in 9-11 knots, but during the second race, sailed in a similar manner, the wind died enough so that the Race Committee felt it prudent to shorten course.

Courageous (US-26), famous for being one of just two 12 Metres to have won the America’s Cup twice (1974 and 1977), topped the Modern Division on a tiebreaker with Challenge XII (KA-10), and did so even after a premature start in the second race.

The Danish team aboard Legacy (KZ-5), skippered by Thomas Andersen, won both its races today in the Grand Prix Division.

American Eagle (US-21) topped the Traditional class while Onawa (US-6) and America II (US-42) won the Vintage Division and 12 Metre Spirit Division, respectively.

In reflecting on the overall picture, Gary Jobson said, “It’s two races down and seven to go, but the coolest thing is having all these 12 Metres sailing together. It’s the biggest thing in the U.S. in sailing this summer.”

2019 12 Metre Worlds – Day One (July 9)

12m – Grand Prix (4 Boats)

1. Legacy, Thomas Andersen / Jesper Bank, Munkebo, Fyn, den – 1 -1 ; 2 pts

2. New Zealand, Gunther & Maggie Buerman, Newport, RI, USA – 2 -2 ; 4 pts

3. Kookaburra II, Torben Grael / Patrizio Bertelli, Arezzo, ITA – 3 -3 ; 6 pts

4. Kiwi Magic, Johan Blach Petersen, Aarhus C, DEN – 4 -4 ; 8 pts

12m – Modern (8 Boats)

1. Courageous, Ralph Isham / Steve Glascock / Alexander Auersperg / Ward Marsh, Newport, RI, USA – 2 -1 ; 3 pts

2. Challenge 12, Jack LeFort, Jamestown, RI, USA – 1 -2 ; 3 pts

3. Enterprise, Clay & Nancy Deutsch, Newport, RI, USA – 3 -4 ; 7 pts

4. Intrepid, Jack Curtin, Toronto, Ont, CAN – 6 -3 ; 9 pts

5. Victory ’83, Dennis Williams, Hobe Sound, FL, USA – 4 -6 ; 10 pts

6. Freedom, Charles Robertson, Guilford, CT, USA – 5 -5 ; 10 pts

7. Defender, Dick Enerson, San Rafael, CA, USA – 7 -7 ; 14 pts

8. Lionheart, Harry Graves, Grand Isle, VT, USA – 8 -8 ; 16 pts

12m – Traditional (3 Boats)

1. American Eagle, Eagle 2019 Syndicate, Middletown, RI, USA – 2 -1 ; 3 pts

2. Columbia, Kevin Hegarty / Anthony Chiurco, Newport, RI, USA – 1 -2 ; 3 pts

3. Nefertiti, Jon Sears Wullschleger, Sarasota, FL, USA – 3 -3 ; 6 pts

12m – Vintage (4 Boats)

1. Onawa, Jim Blanusha / Steven Gewirz / Louis Girard / Earl McMillen / Mark Watson, Newport, RI, USA – 2 -1 ; 3 pts

2. Nyala, Mauro Pelaschier / Patrizio Bertelli, Arezzo, ITA – 1 -2 ; 3 pts

3. Blue Marlin, Henrik Andersin, Kauniainen, Uusimaa, FIN – 3 -3 ; 6 pts

4. Vema III, Johan Troye, Oslo, Norway, NOR – 4 -4 ; 8 pts

12m- Spirit (2 Boats)

1. America II, Michael Fortenbaugh, Jersey City, NJ, USA – 1 -2 ; 3 pts

2. America II, Scott Curtis, New York, NY, USA – 3 -1 ; 4 pts