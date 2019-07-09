Optimist World Championship in Antigua – Day 1

A huge – 254 strong – fleet has gathered in Antigua for the Optimist 2019 World Championships.
After two races with the fleet split in four groups, Richard Schultheis of Malta leads after winning both his flight races.
In second place is Ian Walker RSA, third is Jack Redmond USA and fourth Martin Atilla of Latvia.
Defending World Champion Marco Gradoni of Italy is in fifth place.
Best placed British competitor is Henry Heathcote (17,14) in 52nd. Kuba Statie (16,23) is 66th.
Optimist – World Championship – leaders after 2 races (254 entries)
1st MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS M 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd RSA 2783 Ian WALKER MARCH Boy 1 3 – – 4 pts
3rd USA 113 Jack REDMOND Boy 3 2 – – 5 pts
4th LAT 59 Martin ATILLA Boy 6 1 – – 7 pts
5th ITA 9075 Marco GRADONI Boy 2 5 – – 7 pts
6th IRL 1627 James DWYER MATTHEWS Boy 3 4 – – 7 pts
7th USA 114 Thommie GRIT M 7 1 – – 8 pts
8th SWE 111 Theo WESTERLIND Boy 2 7 – – 9 pts
9th ISR 111 Aviv ASSRAF Boy 9 2 – – 11 pts
10th BRA 4090 Alex KUHL Boy 2 9 – – 11 pts
11th ESP 3030 Maria PERELLO Girl 7 4 – – 11 pts
12th SWE 113 Erik NORLÉN Boy 3 9 – – 12 pts
13th GER 1414 Caspar ILGENSTEIN Boy 8 5 – – 13 pts
14th ESP 3074 Jaime AYARZA Boy 13 1 – – 14 pts
15th BEL 1221 Kwinten BORGHIJS Boy 6 8 – – 14 pts
16th AUT 1225 Anton MESSERITSCH Boy 13 2 – – 15 pts
17th USA 111 Samara WALSHE Girl 9 6 – – 15 pts
18th BER 1010 Sebastian KEMPE Boy STP 4 – – 16 pts
19th SGP 119 Jayson TAN Boy 4 12 – – 16 pts
19th TUR 1925 Can ERTURK Boy 4 12 – – 16 pts