Laser Worlds in Japan – Burton on a Charge

Aussie Tom Burton extends his lead at the Laser Worlds in Japan, with just one more day of racing to go.

With the scoring swinging widely again on the penultimate day of racing, Burton (5,13) takes an 18 point lead as several rivals fall back.

New Zealand’s Sam Meech (39,21) finished the day back in 7th, and Philipp Buhl (31,10) of Germany slipped to 5th.

Big gainer was Charlie Buckingham of the USA jumping from 17th to 4th with a 3 and 2, with possibly a podium place now in sight.

Changes in the leading group now put Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (2,11) of France in second and Australia’s Matthew Wearn (30,1) in third place.

A set-back for Britain’s Elliot Hanson (29,4) who is now down in 13th, while Nick Thompson (7,2) is 10th and Lorenzo Chiavarini (12,7) is now 11th.

Laser Worlds – Leaders after day 5, 10 races (156 entries)

1st AUS 199012 Burton Tom – – 32 pts

2nd FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste – – 50 pts

3rd AUS 199015 Wearn Matthew – – 52 pts

4th USA 206051 Buckingham Charlie – – 53 pts

5th GER 215517 Buhl Philipp – – 54 pts

6th NZL 214437 Gautrey George – – 58 pts

7th NZL 216175 Meech Sam – – 59 pts

8th NZL 215081 Saunders Thomas – – 61 pts

9th FIN 214111 Tapper Kaarle – – 63 pts

10th GBR 211921 Thompson Nick – – 65 pts

11th GBR 216159 Chiavarini Lorenzo Brando – – 69 pts

12th BRA 207711 Scheidt Robert – – 71 pts

13th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot – – 73 pts

14th CRO 216063 Jurisic Filip – – 82 pts

15th SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper – – 84 pts

16th HUN 213095 Vadnai Benjamin – – 86 pts

17th ARG 213387 Guaragna Rigonat Francisco – – 93 pts

18th KOR 210793 Ha Jeemin – – 99 pts

19th CYP 212431 Kontides Pavlos – – 103 pts

20th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei – – 105 pts

Full results available here