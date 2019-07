James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite and Trent Barnabas sailing ASKO took the 18ft Skiff Open European Championship on Lake Garda.

Australian crews filled the podium, with second place going to Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Rhys Mara and Pete Langman, with in third place The Kitchen Maker-Caesarstone of Jordan Girdis, Tom Quigley and Clive Gilson.



18ft Skiff Open European Championship – Final Leaders (21 entries)

