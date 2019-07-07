Laser Worlds in Japan – Tom Burton is new Final Series leader

Aussie Tom Burton takes the lead as the first races of the final series are completed at the Laser Worlds in Japan.

An 8, 2, scoreline was enough to give Burton a six point lead ahead of Kiwi Sam Meech after the first two gold fleet races on Sunday, on what was a wild scoring day.

Meech, the over night leader, had a 17 and 8 to drop to second with Philipp Buhl (7,14) of Germany jumping from 11th into 3rd place after eight races now completed.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson struggled with a 24, 40, scoreline and slips from 4th to 7th overall.

While Nick Thompson continues to climb the leaderboard . . . a 23, 7, taking him to 9th overall and equal on 53 points with Hanson!

Other British positions: Lorenzo Chiavarini (16,6) is now 16th, Mike Becket 32nd and Jack Wetherell 36th.

There are two more days of racing, with a total of four races scheduled, final day is Tuesday 9 July.

Laser Worlds – Leaders after day 4, 8 races (156 entries)

1st AUS 199012 Burton Tom 2 21 4 4 3 4 8 2 – – 27 pts

2nd NZL 216175 Meech Sam 12 7 2 2 1 1 17 8 – – 33 pts

3rd GER 215517 Buhl Philipp 6 10 2 5 7 3 7 14 – – 40 pts

4th FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste 3 2 7 2 1 7 22 22 – – 44 pts

5th AUS 199015 Wearn Matthew 13 7 3 1 2 1 19 18 – – 45 pts

6th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei 14 1 8 3 9 9 1 46 – – 45 pts

7th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot 5 13 5 4 1 1 24 40 – – 53 pts

8th SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper 8 3 3 1 8 8 22 27 – – 53 pts

9th GBR 211921 Thompson Nick 17 4 9 9 2 5 23 7 – – 53 pts

10th AUS 164180 Kennedy Mitchell 4 15 7 7 17 3 2 52 – – 55 pts

11th NZL 215081 Saunders Thomas 21 5 10 7 3 4 15 11 – – 55 pts

12th CRO 216063 Jurisic Filip 1 3 17 12 9 6 9 37 – – 57 pts

13th BRA 207711 Scheidt Robert 27 3 4 3 5 2 14 30 – – 58 pts

14th KOR 210793 Ha Jeemin 16 12 2 1 4 3 27 21 – – 59 pts

15th NZL 214437 Gautrey George 2 2 3 7 4 53 4 38 – – 60 pts

16th GBR 216159 Chiavarini Lorenzo 5 6 12 14 15 7 16 6 – – 65 pts

17th USA 206051 Buckingham Charlie 15 18 6 6 2 4 35 15 – – 66 pts

18th NOR 201111 Tomasgaard Hermann 13 1 5 3 8 2 53 36 – – 68 pts

19th ARG 213387 Guaragna Rigonat 6 17 15 15 14 17 3 3 – – 73 pts

20th FIN 214111 Tapper Kaarle 5 20 1 16 15 10 36 9 – – 76 pts

