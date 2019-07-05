Victory for Jones and Fitzgerald at International 14ft Europeans

Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald are the International 14ft European Champions, finishing six points ahead of Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary.
Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett moved from fifth to take third on the podium, squeezing out Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson who slipped to fifth behind Doug Pattison and Mark Tait.
British teams filled the top six places (five from Itchenor SC) with Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany taking seventh place at the championship hosted at the Flensburger Segel-Club.
International 14 – European Championship, final leaders after 8 races (43 entries)
1st GBR 1553 Neale JONES and Edward FITZGERALD – – 15 pts
2nd GBR 1563 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY – – 21 pts
3rd GBR 1544 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT – – 33 pts
4th GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT – – 35 pts
5th GBR 1530 Andy FITZGERALD and Richard DOBSON – – 36 pts
6th GBR 1548 Julian PEARSON and Richard SHERIDAN – – 45 pts
7th GER 28 Georg BORKENSTEIN and Eike DIETRICH – – 49 pts
8th GER 91 Oliver VOSS and Eike EHRIG – – 51 pts
9th GBR 1556 Daniel HOLMAN and Alex KNIGHT – – 65 pts
10th GER 221 Stephan HEIM and Robert SCHMIDT – – 67 pts