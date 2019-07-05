Laser World Championship – Day 2 in Japan

Jesper Stalheim, Jean-Baptiste Bernaz and George Gautrey top the leaderboard after day 2 at the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship in Japan.

The leading trio are tied on 7 points after 4 races, followed by Hermann Tomasgaard and Tonic Stipanovic with 9 points, Tom Burton and Robert Scheidt with 11 points, and Matt Wearn and Sam meech on 11 points.

Best placed British competitor is Elliott Hansen (5,4) in 12th place with 14 points.

Lorenzo Chiavarini (12,14) slipping back to 22nd behind Nick THompson (9,9) in 19th and Jack Wetherell (6,16) in 21st overall.

Laser – Standard leaders after day 2, 4 races (156 entries)

1st SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper 8 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste 3 2 7 2 – – 7 pts

3rd NZL 214437 Gautrey George 2 2 3 7 – – 7 pts

4th NOR 201111 Tomasgaard Hermann 13 1 5 3 – – 9 pts

5th CRO 212013 Stipanovic Tonci 4 4 1 8 – – 9 pts

6th AUS 199012 Burton Tom 2 21 4 4 – – 10 pts

7th BRA 207711 Scheidt Robert 27 3 4 3 – – 10 pts

8th AUS 199015 Wearn Matthew 13 7 3 1 – – 11 pts

9th NZL 216175 Meech Sam 12 7 2 2 – – 11 pts

10th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei 14 1 8 3 – – 12 pts

11th GER 215517 Buhl Philipp 6 10 2 5 – – 13 pts

12th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot 5 13 5 4 – – 14 pts

13th KOR 210793 Ha Jeemin 16 12 2 1 – – 15 pts

14th CRO 216063 Jurisic Filip 1 3 17 12 – – 16 pts

15th AUS 164180 Kennedy Mitchell 4 15 7 7 – – 18 pts

16th HUN 213095 Vadnai Benjamin 9 2 10 8 – – 19 pts

17th GUA 211981 Maegli Juan Ignacio 7 7 BFD 6 – – 20 pts

18th FIN 214111 Tapper Kaarle 5 20 1 16 – – 22 pts

19th GBR 211921 Thompson Nick 17 4 9 9 – – 22 pts

20th NZL 215081 Saunders Thomas 21 5 10 7 – – 22 pts

21st GBR 201481 Wetherell Jack 28 1 6 16 – – 23 pts

22nd GBR 216159 Chiavarini Lorenzo Brando 5 6 12 14 – – 23 pts

