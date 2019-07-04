International 14ft Europeans – Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald take lead

Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald go clear leaders at the International 14ft European Championship in Germany hosted at the Flensburger Segel-Club.

A two-one for the British pair takes them seven points clear of Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary (7, 6) after six races completed.

Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson (4, 4) move into third place with 21 points.

Dan Holman and Alex Knight won the first race of the day (R5) with Jones and Fitzgerald taking race 6 ahead of Doug Pattison and Mark Tait who are now in fourth overall.

International 14 – European Championship, leaders after 6 races (43 entries)

1st GBR 1553 Neale JONES and Edward FITZGERALD -4 4 2 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 1563 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY 2 2 1 6 -7 6 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 1530 Andy FITZGERALD and Richard DOBSON 7 3 3 -13 4 4 – – 21 pts

4th GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT 5 -11 7 5 3 2 – – 22 pts

5th GBR 1544 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT 3 5 -17 4 5 5 – – 22 pts

6th GER 28 Georg BORKENSTEIN and Eike DIETRICH 1 9 5 3 6 -14 – – 24 pts

7th GBR 1548 Julian PEARSON and Richard SHERIDAN 6 1 12 7 -14 7 – – 33 pts

8th GER 91 Oliver VOSS and Eike EHRIG 9 6 -11 2 8 10 – – 35 pts

9th GER 221 Stephan HEIM and Robert SCHMIDT 11 8 6 -12 9 9 – – 43 pts

10th GER 23 Michel ELLE and Klaas-Lysander BAGINSKI -16 10 13 8 13 13 – – 57 pts

Full results available here