International 14ft Europeans – Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald take lead

Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald go clear leaders at the International 14ft European Championship in Germany hosted at the Flensburger Segel-Club.
A two-one for the British pair takes them seven points clear of Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary (7, 6) after six races completed.
Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson (4, 4) move into third place with 21 points.
Dan Holman and Alex Knight won the first race of the day (R5) with Jones and Fitzgerald taking race 6 ahead of Doug Pattison and Mark Tait who are now in fourth overall.
International 14 – European Championship, leaders after 6 races (43 entries)
1st GBR 1553 Neale JONES and Edward FITZGERALD -4 4 2 1 2 1 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR 1563 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY 2 2 1 6 -7 6 – – 17 pts
3rd GBR 1530 Andy FITZGERALD and Richard DOBSON 7 3 3 -13 4 4 – – 21 pts
4th GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT 5 -11 7 5 3 2 – – 22 pts
5th GBR 1544 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT 3 5 -17 4 5 5 – – 22 pts
6th GER 28 Georg BORKENSTEIN and Eike DIETRICH 1 9 5 3 6 -14 – – 24 pts
7th GBR 1548 Julian PEARSON and Richard SHERIDAN 6 1 12 7 -14 7 – – 33 pts
8th GER 91 Oliver VOSS and Eike EHRIG 9 6 -11 2 8 10 – – 35 pts
9th GER 221 Stephan HEIM and Robert SCHMIDT 11 8 6 -12 9 9 – – 43 pts
10th GER 23 Michel ELLE and Klaas-Lysander BAGINSKI -16 10 13 8 13 13 – – 57 pts