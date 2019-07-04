Bundock and Nicholas are F18 World Champions

Australia’s Darren Bundock and Conor Nicholas are the 2019 F18 World Champions.

They finished the championship in San Pere Pescador, Spain, with a final race win that gave them a two point victory over the defending champions Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis of Greece.

Cruz Gonzalez and Mariano Heuser of Argentina completed the podium.

This was a fifth F18 World title victory for Darren Bundock.

Best placed British pair were Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper in 10th overall.

Tim Neal and Robbie Garker finished 28th, Nathaniel Ward and Matthew Young 39th, and Dave White and Megan Smith 70th.

F18 World Championship – Final leaders (130 entries)

1st AUS 888 Darren BUNDOCK and Conor NICHOLAS 29 pts

2nd GRE 7 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS and Konstantinos TRIGKONIS 31 pts

3rd ARG 11 Cruz GONZALEZ SMITH and Mariano HEUSER 61 pts

4th AUS 1 Mitch BOOTH and Ruben BOOTH 75 pts

5th AUS 38 Brett BURVILL and Max PUTTMAN 77 pts

6th ARG 533 Agustin KREVISKY and Juan Martin BENITEZ 92 pts

7th BEL 3 Henri DEMESMAEKER and Alec BAGUÉ 93 pts

8th ARG 21 Pablo VÖLKER and Sergio MEHL 100 pts

9th AUS 05 Gavin COLBY and Pete DUBBELAAR 100 pts

10th GBR 522 Simon NORTHROP and Caleb COOPER 110 pts

Full results are available here