Racing got underway on day 2 at Radial Youth Europeans

Racing got underway on day 2 of the Laser Radial Youth European Championship & Open European Trophy in Kalamaki, Greece, with the boys split in 4 groups and the 107 girls in 2 groups.

All 369 sailors were sent out at 10:00 in a Northern wind, allowing some of first races to be concluded within the end of the morning. In the beginning of the afternoon they had to wait for the wind to change direction and slowly start blowing from South to complete the remaining races.

Overall leader in the boys is Mewes Wieduwild (2,1) of Germany, one point ahead of Australia’s Zac Littlewood (1,3), Sofiane Karim (1,3) of France and Ido Rachman (3,1) of Israel tied on points for second place.

And in the girls event Marilena Makri (1,2,1) of Cyprus leads by three points from Marcelina Korszon (2,3,2) of Poland, with in third place Shai Kakon (5,4,3) of Israel.

Best placed British competitor’s in the girls after 3 races – Matilda Nicholls (5,17,13) is in 16th place, Elizabeth Beardsall 20th and Coco Barrett 27th.

And in the boys after 2 races – Kai Wolgram (17,19) is in 55th place, Angus Kemp 96th, James Foster 98th and Henry Beardsall 107th.

