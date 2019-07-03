Paschalidis and Trigonis extend lead at F18 World Championship

With the World Championship fleet now split into gold and siver for the final series, Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis of Greece retain the overall lead in San Pere Pescador, Spain.

Paschalidis and Trigonis (4,2,1) take an eight point lead ahead of Australia’s Darren Bundock and Conor Nicholas (11,1,2) with Cruz Gonzalez and Mariano Heuser (3,3,9) of Argentiana third on 26 points.

Argentina’s Pablo Volker and Sergio Mehl slot into fourth place with a hat-trick of fifth places, and compatriots Agustin Krevisky and Juan Benitez are in sixth place.

Henri Demesmaeker and Alec Bague of Belgium won the first race (R7) ahead of Krevisky and Benitez of Argentina.

The next two races then became a battle between the overall leaders, with Bundock and Nicholas winning race 8, and Paschalidis and Trigonis race 9.

Best placed British pair are Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper (UFD, 11,18) who drop to 16th overall. Tim Neal and Robbie Garker (13,33,41) are 29th.

F18 World Championship 2019 – Day 3 Leaders after 9 races (124 entries)

1st GRE 7 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS and Konstantinos TRIGKONIS – – 12 pts

2nd AUS 888 Darren BUNDOCK and Conor NICHOLAS – – 20 pts

3rd ARG 11 Cruz GONZALEZ SMITH and Mariano HEUSER – – 26 pts

4th ARG 21 Pablo VÖLKER and Sergio MEHL – – 38 pts

5th ARG 533 Agustin KREVISKY and Juan Martin BENITEZ – – 57 pts

6th AUS 38 Brett BURVILL and Max PUTTMAN – – 57 pts

7th BEL 3 Henri DEMESMAEKER and Alec BAGUÉ – – 61 pts

8th FRA 5698 Matthieu SOUBEN and Benjamin AMIOT – – 64 pts

9th AUS 532 Gavin PARKER and Dan BROWN – – 65 pts

10th ITA 8 Cristian VETTORI and Maurizio STELLA – – 72 pts

Full results are available here