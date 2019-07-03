49er, FX & Nacra 17 Junior World Championship – Day 1

On the opening day of the 49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championship in Risor, Norway, all fleets completed three races.

Early leaders in the 49er are Jackson Keon and Scott McKenzie of New Zealand, two points ahead of Isaac McHardie and William McKenzi.

In the 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom of Sweden are tied for the lead with Isaura Maehaut and Anouk Geurts of Belgium.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy lead the Nacra17, with Natacha Pedersenand and Mathias Borreskovof Denmark in second place.

Britain’s Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne are 9th in the 49er, Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell 29th in the 49erFX, and Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette are 4th in the Nacra 17.

49er – Junior World Championship, leaders after 3 races

1st NZL 989 Jackson KEON and Scott McKENZIE 5 1 2 8 pts

2nd NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 5 1 4 10 pts

3rd AUS 104 John COOLEY and Thomas CUNICH 6 6 3 15 pts

4th ESP 966 Kike LUJAN MORA and Antonio TORRADO MARTINEZ 13 2 1 16 pts

5th AUS 71 Kurt HANSEN and Simon HOFFMAN 3 3 15 21 pts

6th NOR 888 Tomas MATHISEN and Mads MATHISEN 7 9 6 22 pts

7th URU 117 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 4 15 4 23 pts

8th NED 491 Scipio HOUTMAN and Manus OFFERMAN 3 7 15 25 pts

9th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE 17 3 7 27 pts

10th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 2 6 21 29 pts

49erFX – Junior World Championship, leaders after 3 races

1st SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 4 1 11 16 pts

2nd BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 7 5 4 16 pts

3rd GER 501 Lennart FROHMANN and Magnus FROHMANN 15 2 1 18 pts

4th ITA 127 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI 1 10 7 18 pts

5th RUS 996 Daniil USACHEV and Ilya GANEEV 11 3 13 27 pts

6th DEN 187 Frederik FOMSGAARD and Mads FUGLBJERG 3 12 12 27 pts

GBR:

29th GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Emily COVELL 24 16 (OCS) 78 pts

Nacra 17 – Junior World Championship, leaders after 3 races

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 1 2 4 pts

2nd DEN 447 Natacha SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias BRUUN BORRESKOV 2 2 4 8 pts

3rd GER 468 Silas MÜHLE and Romy MACKENBROCK 4 3 3 10 pts

4th GBR 355 Benno MARSTALLER and Chloe COLLENETTE 9 4 1 14 pts

5th NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 5 6 5 16 pts

6th HUN 456 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR 7 5 6 18 pts

7th USA 340 Nicolas MARTIN and Leopold McALLISTER 6 7 7 20 pts

8th AUT 391 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 3 10 8 21 pts

9th GBR 058 James EALES and Courtney BILBROUGH 8 8 9 25 pts