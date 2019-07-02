Theo and Jasmine Williams take Bronze at Swiss Nacra 15 Championship

Theo and Jasmine Williams from the Restronguet SC took bronze at the Nacra 15 Swiss Championships on Lake Geneva over the weekend.

The British pair finished just two points off the final leaders, Elouan Gäumann and Noëmi Fehlmann of Switzerland who were tied on ponts with second placed Titouan Pétard and Marion Declef of France.

A light breeze late in the afternoon allowed three more races to be completed at the event hosted by the Club Nautique de Versoix.

Abigail Clarke and Alfie Cogger of the Grafham SC finished in 7th place.

Nacra 15 Swiss Championship – Final leaders (27 entries)

1st SUI 190 Elouan GÄUMANN and Noémie FEHLMANN – – 22 pts

2nd FRA 210 Titouan PÉTARD and Marion DECLEF – – 22 pts

3rd GBR 184 Theo WILLIAMS and Jasmine WILLIAMS – – 24 pts

4th BEL 158 Lucas CLAEYSSENS and Anne VANDENBERGHE – – 30 pts

5th ESP 140 Segura ISET and Max RONDEAU – – 44 pts

6th NZL 267 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY – – 48 pts

7th GBR 126 Abigail CLARKE and Alfie COGGER – – 54 pts

8th FRA 095 Matteo CHABOUD and An Other – – 61 pts

9th SUI 196 Clémaent GUIGNARD and Aurélie GUIGNARD – – 66 pts

10th SUI 197 Arnaud GRANGE and Marie van der KLINK – – 68 pts

Full results available here