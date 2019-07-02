Paschalidis and Trigonis lead F18 World Championship

Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis of Greece retain the overall lead after day 2 of the F18 World Championship in San Pere Pescador, Spain.

Australia’s Darren Bundock and Conor Nicholas won their three flight races to move into second place with six points, one point behind Paschalidis and Trigonis.

Cruz Gonzalez and Mariano Heuser of Argentiana are third with 11 points.

The next three places are the Aussie teams of: 4th Mitch and Ruben Booth, 5th Brett Burvill and Max Puttman, and 6th Gavin Colby and Pete Dubbelaar.

Best placed British pair are Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper in 10th place with 28 points. Tim Neal and Robbie Garker are 27th.

Australia’s Darren Bundock and Conor Nicholas AUS

F18 World Championship 2019 – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races (124 entries)

1st GRE 7 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS and Konstantinos TRIGKONIS – – 5 pts

2nd AUS 888 Darren BUNDOCK and Conor NICHOLAS – – 6 pts

3rd ARG 11 Cruz GONZALEZ SMITH and Mariano HEUSER – – 11 pts

4th AUS 1 Mitch BOOTH and Ruben BOOTH – – 16 pts

5th AUS 38 Brett BURVILL and Max PUTTMAN – – 22 pts

6th AUS 05 Gavin COLBY and Pete DUBBELAAR – – 22 pts

7th FRA 5698 Matthieu SOUBEN and Benjamin AMIOT – – 22 pts

8th ARG 21 Pablo VÖLKER and Sergio MEHL – – 23 pts

9th ITA 8 Cristian VETTORI and Maurizio STELLA – – 26 pts

10th GBR 522 Simon NORTHROP and Caleb COOPER – – 28 pts

11th AUS 532 Gavin PARKER and Dan BROWN – – 34 pts

12th BEL 1 Patrick DEMESMAEKER and Gilles TAS – – 36 pts

13th ITA 69 Elia MAZZUCCHI and Jacopo LISIGNOLI – – 37 pts

14th BEL 3 Henri DEMESMAEKER and Alec BAGUÉ – – 38 pts

15th AUS 517 Glenn RANDALL and Billy LEONARD – – 41 pts

16th FRA 1 Orion MARTIN and Charles GATE – – 42 pts

17th ARG 533 Agustin KREVISKY and Juan Martin BENITEZ – – 43 pts

18th AUS 008 Brett GOODALL and Steff HAAZEN – – 47 pts

19th FRA 901 Emmanuel BOULOGNE and Matthieu MARFAING – – 50 pts

20th AUS 422 James MCDONALD and Adam COE – – 50 pts

Full results are available here