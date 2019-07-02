Cliff Milliner is the 2019 Supernova National Champion

Cliff Milliner of Cotswold SC is the 2019 Supernova National Champion, finishing two points ahead of Alex Horlock of Exe SC after eight races.

Milliner dominated the early races, winning four of the first five, but always with Horlock in close contention, and takingg the other race win.

In the second half of the championship Alistair Goodwin of Haversham SC came to the fore, but was unable to close the gap on the two leaders and finished in third overall.

Sam Knight of Bartley SC was also very consistant, finishing just two points off of the podium.



Supernova National Championship – Final leading positions (101 entries)

1st 1245 Cliff Milliner – Cotswold SC – – 10 pts

2nd 1060 Alex Horlock – Exe SC – – 12 pts

3rd 1017 Alistair Goodwin – Haversham SC – – 17 pts

4th 1256 Sam Knight – Bartley SC – – 19 pts

5th 1192 Gavin Young – Cotswold SC – – 35 pts

6th 1125 Alex Collins – Bolton SC – – 35 pts

7th 1239 Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – – 37 pts

8th 1220 Mike Critchley – Bolton SC – – 50 pts

9th 1175 Matt Biggs – Blithfield SC – – 51 pts

10th 1246 Anthony Critchley – Bolton SC – – 56 pts

11th 1127 Mike Gibson – Bartley SC – – 66 pts

12th 1248 Matt Williams – Cotswold SC – – 71 pts

13th 666 Richard Pakes – Haversham SC – – 75 pts

14th 1201 Robin Kirby – TBA – – 80 pts

15th 1036 Colin Anderson – Blithfield SC – – 80 pts

16th 1133 Stephen Hawley – Bartley SC – – 87 pts

17th 1071 Andy Flitcroft – Bolton SC – – 94 pts

18th 1207 Jeremy Higson – Bartley SC – – 104 pts

19th 1184 Garry Butterfield – Bartley SC – – 116 pts

20th 1224 Chris Hawley – Bartley SC – – 116 pts

Full results availble here