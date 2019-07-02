Cliff Milliner is the 2019 Supernova National Champion

Cliff Milliner of Cotswold SC is the 2019 Supernova National Champion, finishing two points ahead of Alex Horlock of Exe SC after eight races.
Milliner dominated the early races, winning four of the first five, but always with Horlock in close contention, and takingg the other race win.
In the second half of the championship Alistair Goodwin of Haversham SC came to the fore, but was unable to close the gap on the two leaders and finished in third overall.
Sam Knight of Bartley SC was also very consistant, finishing just two points off of the podium.
Supernova National Championship – Final leading positions (101 entries)
1st 1245 Cliff Milliner – Cotswold SC – – 10 pts
2nd 1060 Alex Horlock – Exe SC – – 12 pts
3rd 1017 Alistair Goodwin – Haversham SC – – 17 pts
4th 1256 Sam Knight – Bartley SC – – 19 pts
5th 1192 Gavin Young – Cotswold SC – – 35 pts
6th 1125 Alex Collins – Bolton SC – – 35 pts
7th 1239 Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – – 37 pts
8th 1220 Mike Critchley – Bolton SC – – 50 pts
9th 1175 Matt Biggs – Blithfield SC – – 51 pts
10th 1246 Anthony Critchley – Bolton SC – – 56 pts
11th 1127 Mike Gibson – Bartley SC – – 66 pts
12th 1248 Matt Williams – Cotswold SC – – 71 pts
13th 666 Richard Pakes – Haversham SC – – 75 pts
14th 1201 Robin Kirby – TBA – – 80 pts
15th 1036 Colin Anderson – Blithfield SC – – 80 pts
16th 1133 Stephen Hawley – Bartley SC – – 87 pts
17th 1071 Andy Flitcroft – Bolton SC – – 94 pts
18th 1207 Jeremy Higson – Bartley SC – – 104 pts
19th 1184 Garry Butterfield – Bartley SC – – 116 pts
20th 1224 Chris Hawley – Bartley SC – – 116 pts