Laser Radial Youth Europeans – Day 1 was a bit too windy

The first day of racing for the Laser Radial Youth European Championship & Open European Trophy in Kalamaki, Greece, was lost due to strong winds.

The 376 entries – 106 girls and 206 boys – were left waiting on shore as 25 to 30 knots blasted the bay.

The Jury Chairman Mr. Heiko Thölmann has high hopes that racing will now start on Tuesday with the wind forecast to drop.

British entries are – under 19 except were indicated:

Boys:

213658 Drew BARNES

213554 Henry BEARDSALL

214566 Matt BECK

211012 Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN

209000 Finley DICKINSON U17

212907 James FOSTER

213956 Arthur FRY

211324 Rhys JONES

213520 Angus KEMP

211166 Zach LYTTLE U17

216023 Tom MITCHELL

215244 Thomas PARKHURST

215303 Nicholas WELBOURN

214081 Kai WOLGRAM U17

Girls:

213540 Coco BARRETT U17

213150 Elizabeth BEARDSALL U17

214005 Abby CHILDERLEY U17

N/A Isabella DREWITT

214906 Matilda NICHOLLS

211256 Christine WOOD