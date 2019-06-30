Olympic classes at Kiel Week – Gold and Bronze for GBR on Medal Day

Medal Race day for the Olympic classes at Kiel Week saw Jack Cookson of Britain take Laser gold.

Cookson finished with a 14 point lead ahead of Wilhelm Kark of Sweden in silver position, and the bronze went to another Brit, Dan Whiteley.

Rounding out a great GBR performance, Joseph Mullan finished in fourth and Sam Whaley won the medal race to take eighth place overall.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt also came good with a win in the 49er medal race to take bronze, just missing silver by a point.

Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand took the gold, and silver went to Poland’s Łukasz Przybytek and Paweł Koldzinski.

The win for the Kiwi 49er pair Beck and Gunn puts more pressure on their rivals for the New Zealand Olympic 2020 slot, as Peter Buring and Blair Tuke finished down in fifth overall.

In the women’s 49erFX, Germany’s Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz took the gold, two points clear of Willemijn Offerman and Elise de Ruijter of Holland, with the bronze going to medal race winners Anne-Julie Schutt and Iben Nielsby of Denmark.

Britain’s Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman finished in 14th place, while Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton were 17th overall.

In the women’s Radial fleet, Josefin Olsson of Sweden won the medal race and the overall gold. Silver went to Manami Doi of Japan, and bronze to Tuula Tenkanen of Finland. Britain’s Daisy Collingbridge finished 9th overall.

In the Finn fleet, Phillip Kasueske of Germany took the gold, with silver for Czech Ondrej Teply, who won the medal race, and bronze for Australia’s Jake Lilley.

Britain’s James Skulczuk finished 11th and Callum Dixon 12th overall.

Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria took gold in the Nacra 17 event.

Silver went to Vittorio Bissario and Maelle Frascari of Italy and bronze to Lin Cenholt and Cp Lubeck of Denmark. No GBR competing.

Earlier in the week in the 2.4mR event, which was won by Heiko Kroger of Germany, Martin Whittingham-Jones of Britain finished 8th, Steve Bullimore 11th and Jazz Turner 13th.

Full results available here