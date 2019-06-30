Iain Murray takes the 2019 Etchells World Championship title

Iain Murray of Australia sailing with Colin Beashel and Richard Allanson takes the 2019 Etchells World Championship title.

Murray finished fourth in the final race at Corpus Christi, USA, to take the championship by two points ahead of Graeme Taylor of Australia sailing with Tom Slingsby and James Mayo.

In third place was Steve Benjamin of the USA with Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty and Jonathan Goldsberry.

Britain’s Lawrie Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Joao De Matos Rosa and Goncalo Ribeiro, finished in 10th place overall.

Taylor won the final race ahead of Luke Lawrence of the USA, sailing with Eric Lawrence and Ed Wright, with Steve Benjamin in third but with Iain Murray safely in fourth place to claim the overall victory.

2019 CITGO Etchells World Championship – Final Results after 9 races

1st AUS 1461 Iain Murray / Colin Beashel / Richard Allanson – – 25 pts

2nd AUS 1447 Graeme Taylor / James Mayo / Tom Slingsby – – 27 pts

3rd USA 1427 Steve Benjamin / Michael Menninger / Ian Liberty / Jonathan Goldsberry – – 49 pts

4th AUS 1466 Chris Hampton / Sam Haines / Charlie Cumbley – – 64 pts

5th AUS 1472 Jud Smith / Mark Johnson / Andrew Smith – – 69 pts

6th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Bill Hardesty / Pilar Calabrese / Keith Swinton – – 71 pts

7th HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow / Mike Huang / Alexander Conway / Malcolm Page – – 74 pts

8th AUS 1449 Martin Hill / Julian Plante / Mathew Belcher / Sean O Rourke – – 77 pts

9th USA 1469 Michael Goldfarb / Skip Dieball / Morten Henniksen – – 79 pts

10th GBR 1470 Lawrie Smith / Richard Parslow / Joao De Matos Rosa / Goncalo Ribeiro – – 80 pts

11th USA 1419 Scott Kaufman / Lucas Calabrese / Austen Anderson / Diego Stefani – – 83 pts

12th USA 1404 Jim Cunningham / Steve Hunt / Mark Ivey / Serena Vilage – – 84 pts

13th AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong / Seve Jarvin / Marcus Burker / Kate Devereux – – 97 pts

14th USA 1415 Shannon W Bush / Brad Boston / Nick Ford / Emory Williams – – 106 pts

15th NZL 1348 Andrew Wills / Anatole Masfen / Matthew Kellway – – 108 pts

16th USA 1388 Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence / Ed Wright – – 114 pts

17th USA 1453 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Ben Lamb – – 119 pts

18th CAN 1451 Andrew Cumming / Brian Kamilar / Will Felder / Nikki Medley – – 123 pts

19th USA 1208 Bradley Adam / Chris Manson-Hing / Patrick Shanahan / Brooks Daley – – 126 pts

20th USA 1405 Jose Fuentes ) / Evan Aras / Alec Anderson / Wilson Stout – – 129 pts

21st BER 1467 Mark Watson / Dirk Kneulman / Dina Corsi / Jeff Madrigali – – 147 pts

22nd USA 1280 William Bedford / William Heritage / Lucie Offord / William Birch-Tomlinson – – 163 pts

23rd USA 1398 Bruce Burton / Glenn Burton / Jon Easley – – 171 pts

24th GBR 1441 Peter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison – – 189 pts

25th USA 1000 Michael Morley / Parker Mitchell / Lars Orsell / Chuck Eaton – – 189 pts

26th USA 1456 Donald Mense / Jeffrey Bonanni / Jackson Benvenutti / Christopher Alexander – – 195 pts

27th GBR 1437 Shaun Frohlich / David Bedford / Duncan Truswell – – 196 pts

28th HKG 1428 Noel Drennan / Marco Pocci / Ezra Culver – – 204 pts

29th IRL 1375 Alex Lacy / Cary Trapani / Zachary Fanberg – – 219 pts

30th USA 1137 William Abbott / Steve Lacey / Andrew Macrae – – 219 pts

31st GBR 1417 Nick Stagg / Matt Reid / Henry Wetherell – – 222 pts

32nd NED 1068 Maarten Jamin / Hans Bolscher / Marijn Driessen / Hugo Vrolijk – – 223 pts

33rd NGR 1450 Jan Muysken / Laurence Mead / Peter McNeill – – 225 pts

34th USA 1371 Ken Womack / John Watt Duffy / Dan Peckham – – 228 pts

35th USA 1262 Edward Tillinghast / Alexandra Tillinghast / Mario Urban / Daniel Claro – – 245 pts

36th USA 1307 Jeff Nehms/ Chris Lanza / Tim Banks – – 258 pts

37th USA 971 Kjeld Hestehave / Jonathan Atwood / Dax Thompson – – 275 pts