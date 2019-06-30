GC32 World Championship – Alinghi it is with two races to spare

Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi team, helmed by Arnaud Psarofaghis, scored a 2-1-1 in today’s first races to win the 2019 GC32 World Championship with two races to spare.
Aside from Alinghi, the Sébastien Schneiter-skippered Team Tilt also had an exceptional day. Having started the day fourth, this consistency elevated the defending World Champions to second overall.
INEOS Rebels UK claimed the final position on the podium although only by a point and in possibly not the manner skipper Ben Ainslie would have preferred, including two collisions for which the British team picked up three penalty points.
Finishing sixth overall and winning the Owner Driver prize at was the longest standing GC32 team – Argo of American Jason Carroll that came out ahead of Erik Maris’ Zoulou.
GC32 World Championship – Final
1st Alinghi – – 57 pts
2nd Team Tilt – – 74 pts
3rd INEOS Rebels UK – – 78 pts
4th NORAUTO – – 79 pts
5th Oman Air – – 86 pts
6th Argo – – 102 pts
7th Red Bull Sailing Team – – 111 pts
8th Zoulou – – 128 pts
9th CHINAone NINGBO – – 137 pts
10th Black Star Sailing Team – – 141 pts