Alinghi battle INEOS and Oman Air for GC32 World title

Alinghi ended day 3 at the GC32 World Championship with a monster lead of 16 points.

After winning the first two races and pulling a rabbit out of the hat to come third in race three, Arnaud Psarofaghis, skipper of the Swiss Alinghi, had another storming day.

Going into the final day Alinghi look strong to become the new GC32 World Champions but the tough fight will be for the remaining podium places, especially with INEOS Rebels UK second, tied on points with Oman Air.

Ben Ainslie on INEOS Rebels UK had a second day ending on a high with a win in the final race.

At the first top mark rounding in race three, the British team was eighth (with Alinghi in an uncharacteristic ninth) and as all the boats ahead streamed off down the right side of the run, they both split left.

This controversial move paid handsomely and after a short starboard, they gybed. A better layline call from INEOS Rebels UK put them into the lead, which they never relinquished.

Anticipating a last warning signal at 15:30 and in an attempt to get in five races, Sunday’s start time has been brought forward to 11:30 hrs.

GC32 World Championship – Leders after 13 races

1st Alinghi – – 37 pts

2nd INEOS Rebels UK – – 53 pts

3rd Oman Air – – 53 pts

4th Team Tilt – – 58 pts

5th NORAUTO – – 62 pts

6th Argo – – 68 pts

7th Red Bull Sailing Team – – 76 pts

8th Zoulou – – 91 pts

9th CHINAone NINGBO – – 103 pts

10th Black Star Sailing Team – – 112 pts