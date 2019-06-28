Olympic classes at Kiel Week – Burling and Tuke lead 49er

On day 2 of the Olympic classes at Kiel Week Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, take the lead in the 49er event.

The Kiwi pair added a 3,1,2 to their scoreline and have a 2 point lead ahead of the Australian pair Will and Sam Phillips. In third place are Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany who upped their game with a 2,2,1 score.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (5,3,12) are 14th overall. Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (7,10,9) are 25th, James Grummett and Daniel Budden (14,10,10) are 26th.

In the Men’s Laser Brits take the first three places, led by Dan Whiteley with 9 points, second is Jack Cookson with 11 points and third Sam Whaley with 12 pionts.

Germany’s Nico Naujock is fourth, Wilhelm Kark of Sweden is fifth and Joseph Mullan of Britain sixth.

In the women’s 49erFX Germany’s Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz (3,1,2) are the new leaders with 13 points, and 2 points ahead of Annemiek Bekkering and Anett Duetz (1,19,10) of Holland. In third place are Wilma Bobeck and Malin Tengström of Sweden.

Britain’s Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman (6,2,12) move up to 11th place, while Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (10,12,24) drop to 23rd overall.

In the women’s Radial fleet, Josefin Olsson of Sweden leads from Tuula Tenkanen of Finland. Britain’s Daisy Collingbridge is in 10th place after five races.

In the Finn fleet, Australia’s Jake Lilley (1,1,6) now leads by one point from Phillip Kasueske of Germany with Milan Vujasinovic of Croatia in third place. Britain’s Callum Dixon (8,8,8) is in 9th place, James Skulczuk (13,6,9) 10th.

Paul Kohlhooff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany lead the Nacra 17, ahead of Vittorio Bissario and Maelle Frascari of Italy. Third are Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria.

