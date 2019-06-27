South Cerney Cadet Open – Don’t forget to pack sunscreen!

The 2019 South Cerney Cadet Open, sponsored by Magic Marine is on this weekend, don’t forget to pack sunscreen!



The weather forecast looks fantastic with some nice winds forecast across the weekend. It’s going to be scorching hot on Saturday so don’t forget to pack sunscreen!

Onsite camping from Friday evening

Regatta fleet start (that’s what used to be called Bronze fleet) with on water coaching for those that want it

A nice easy introduction to open meeting sailing.

Beautiful location

Amazing company and much much more!

So what are you waiting for, pack up your cadet and tell your parents you’re headed to sunny Gloucestershire for the weekend!