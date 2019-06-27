Olympic classes at Kiel Week – Windy first day on the water

The 49er and 49erFX have top competitive international fleets in the Olympic classes at Kieler Woche this year.

The multitude of Olympic class championships leading to the 2020 Games in Japan has dictated where the top competitors direct their efforts to win national selection.

In the strong men’s 49er fleet (82 boats from 27 nations) the Australian pair Will and Sam Phillips lead ahead of Jonas Warrer with Jakob Jensen of Denmark and Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France.

With the 49ers split into three flights for qualifying, yellow, red and blue, the top teams aren’t yet racing each other directly.

On the other side of the draw from the Phillips’ domination of yellow group, 2008 Olympic Champion Jonas Warrer with Jakob Precht Jensen got the best from blue group, with scores of 2, 10, 1 placing the Danes second overall.

Red group winners were Rual and Amoros of France who hold third overall, one place in front of America’s Cup winners and Olympic Champions Pete Burling and Blair Tuke from New Zealand.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (11,6,3) are 13th overall. Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (21,2,10) are 21st, James Grummett and Daniel Budden (8,5,9) are 24th.

In the women’s 49erFX (52 boats, 19 nations) Annemiek Bekkering and Anett Duetz of Holland are tied for the lead with Wilma Bobeck and Malin Tengström of Sweden.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (5,12,7) are 16th overall with Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman (12,11,3) 17th.

In the Men’s Laser, Britain’s Dan Whiteley has scored two third places to be leading overall.

Germany’s Nico Naujock is second and Ukraine’s Valeriy Kudryshov third. Jack Hopkins is 11th and Jack Cookson 15th.

The 25 strong Finn fleet, Czech sailor Ondrej Teply (1,5) has the early advantage ahead of Germany’s Max Kohlhoff (5,2) tied for second with Australia’s Jake Lilley. Britain’s Callum Dixon (6,11) is in 8th place, James Skulczuk (13,10) 12th.

Paul Kohlhooff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany lead the Nacra 17 after a full-foiling day, ahead of Vittorio Bissario and Maelle Frascari of Italy. Third are top Danish team Lin Cenholt and CP Lübeck.

Full results available here