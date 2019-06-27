Corinthian Teams Rule at Melges 24 European Sailing Series

After three of the total five 2019 Melges 24 European Sailing Series events have been held Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team with Geoff Carveth helming from Britain are in third place.

Fifteen single races have been sailed in the series and two worst results have been discarded from the total points.



Since the beginning of the season Estonian Lenny of Tõnu Tõniste has been the overall leader.

The Italian Marco Zammarchi’s Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola at the helm taking the second place ahead of Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team completing the top three.

Fourth and fifth are respectively Italian Andrea Pozzi’s Bombarda, who made a great comeback to the class this year, and the reigning Melges 24 world champions aboard of Andrea Racchelli’s Altea – both teams are missing the ranking points from the first event in Portoroz.

Next ranking points will be collected in one of the most beautiful areas in Italy, Toscana – Maremma, where the Melges 24 Italian National Championship event, valid as the fourth act of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series, and Act 3 of the Italian Melges 24 Tour in three weeks – on July 19-21.

Top 10 teams of the current ranking of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series

(15 races, 2 discards, 59 entries):