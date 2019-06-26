Optimist Europeans – Racing gets underway on day 2

After the first two races of the Optimist European Championships in Crozon-Morgat, France, Marc Mesquida ESP leads the Boys and Lisa Vucetti ITA the Girls.



Spain’s Marc Mesquida won both of his flight races to lead by one point from Fernando Menezes (2,1) of Brazil. In third place is Dimitrios Bitros (2,2) of Germany

In the Girls event, Lisa Vucetti (3,1) of Italy leads from Marie Mazuay (1,6) of Switzerland with Jule Ernst (4,4) of Germany in third place.

Best placed British competitors are:

Santiago Sesto Cosby (25,8) in 34th and Ollie Mears (54,4) in 84th place in the Boys, and Megan Farrer (48,8) in 40th place in the Girls.

Optimist Europeans – Leading Boys after 2 races

1st ESP 2732 Marc MESQUIDA 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd BRA 4098 Fernando MENEZES 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd GRE 2841 Dimitrios BITROS 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th POL 1947 Jacek KALINOWSKI 1 5 – – 6 pts

5th BEL 1200 Vic ROSSEL 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th ITA 9017 Alessandro CORTESE 3 6 – – 9 pts

7th POL 1950 Jeremi SZCZUKOWSKI 9 2 – – 11 pts

8th GRE 2881 Lazaros KECHAGIOGLOU 1 11 – – 12 pts

9th SWE 4809 Hampus LJUNGBERG 4 8 – – 12 pts

10th ARG 3533 Benjamin RODRIGUEZ MORON 12 1 – – 13 pts

Optimist Europeans – Leading Girls after 2 races

1st ITA 9102 Lisa VUCETTI 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 1 6 – – 7 pts

3rd GER 1410 Jule ERNST 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th IRL 1598 Clementine VAN STEENBERGE 9 3 – – 12 pts

5th GRE 2910 Anastassiou KLEOPATRA 7 5 – – 12 pts

6th ESP 2929 Alejandra PEREZ 2 11 – – 13 pts

7th ITA 9214 Federica CONTARDI 12 2 – – 14 pts

8th USA 21133 Katharine DOBLE 8 7 – – 15 pts

9th SUI 1827 Wiktoria JEDLINSKA 2 15 – – 17 pts

10th HUN 286 Hanna VÖLLER 16 3 – – 19 pts

Full results available here

