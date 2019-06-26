505 Euro Cup in Kiel – Win for Hunger and Jess

Multiple World Champions Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany have won the 2019 505 Euro Cup Kiel, the third leg of the Euro Cup series.

Hunger and Jess put on a dominate display of smart racing and good boat speed to win the 4 day, 11 race series with a race to spare.

The other podium places were hard fought and went right down to the final race.

Current 5o5 European Champions, Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Møller (DEN) won the first race of the day with Penny and Russ Clark (GBR) second, drawing level on overall points.

Close behind we’re Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane (GBR) for a three way scrap for the silver and bronze positions.

In a close final race, Penny and Russ Clark managed to hold off the Bojsen-Møller brothers to take the second spot with British National Champions Gilbert and McGraneclose behind in 4th overall.

This next and final Euro Cup event will be held at Hayling Island SC in the UK on 6 to 8 September 2019.

505 Euro Cup in Kiel – Leading results (30 entries)

1st GER Wolfgang Hunger & Holger Jess – – 26 pts

2nd GBR Penny & Russ Clark – – 35 pts

3rd DEN Jorgen & Jacob Bojsen-Møller – – 38 pts

4th GBR Roger Gilbert & Ben McGrane – – 40 pts

5th GBR Thomas Gillard & Geoff Edwards – – 49 pts

6th FRA Philippe Boite & Mathieu Fountaine – – 61 pts

Full results available here