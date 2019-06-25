Tom and Emma Morris victory at RS200 Rooster Summer Regatta

Tom and Emma Morris of the home club won the Rooster RS200 Summer Regatta GP held at Hayling Island SC over the weekend.

Finishing with 11 points, including two race wins from the six races held over the weekend, they were 8 points ahead of Matt Mee and Emma Norris from the Red Wharf Bay SC in second place, with Lee and Anne Sydenham of Hayling taking third place.

With Gate Starts used at the RS200 Nationals, RS stalwart Pete Vincent provided a quick briefing on how everything works and Race Officer Mark Darling then ran Gates across the weekend to provide some much needed practice for the fleet.

Newcomers handled the change well and it was left to an a class veteran and former National Champion Tom and Amelia Hewitson to attempt to sink the Guard Boat in Race 2.

Lee and Anne Sydenham took race 1 much to their surprise, which with a 4, 5, to accompany held a slim advantage overnight.

However, with David Jessop and Sophie Mear having won two races, a 2,5 from Tom and Emma Morris and the ever consistent Matt and Norris with a 4,5,7 it was all to play for in more wind on Day 2.

Tom and Emma Morris provided a masterclass in the conditions so secure a 1,2,1 for day 2 and take the overall win from Mee and Norris.

The Sydenhams just held on for 3rd overall on countback from the consistent Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison.

A late charge from Tom and Charlie Darling saw them finish with a 1,2 but Jessop and Mear held on to round out the top-5 on countback.

The next RS200 GP event is at Parkstone YC on July 13 and promises to be another great turnout and event.

Rooster RS200 Summer Regatta GP – Final after 6 races

1st Tom Morris and Emma Morris – – 11 pts

2nd Matt Mee and Emma Norris – – 19 pts

3rd Lee Sydenham and Anne Sydenham – – 22 pts

4th Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison – – 22 pts

5th David Jessop and Sophie Mear – – 32 pts

6th Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 32 pts

7th Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas – – 37 pts

8th Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson – – 41 pts

9th Gus Dixon and Ben Todd – – 49 pts

10th Matthew Shorrock and Sophie Heritage – – 58 pts

11th Owen Bowerman and Will Ward – – 62 pts

12th Tom Hewitson and Amelia Hewitson – – 64 pts

13th Will Taylor and Fiona – – 66 pts

14th James Hammett and Paul Hammett – – 66 pts

15th Olly Turner and Sam – – 67 pts

16th Paul Lewis and Rosie Lewis – – 73 pts

17th Matt Fowler and Lynne Ratcliffe – – 77 pts

18th Mary Henderson and Emma Horn – – 80 pts

19th Chris Witty and Clare Whitehill – – 84 pts

20th Rheanna Pavey and Claudia Wilson – – 87 pts

21st Christopher James and Ellen Storey – – 102 pts

22nd Andrew Stickland and Becky Pearson – – 107 pts

23rd Pete Vincent and Victoria Upton – – 111 pts

24th Alex Curtis and Raff Gracie – – 111 pts

25th Peter Ballantine and Jo Kaldron – – 112 pts

26th Charlie Poyner and Alex Poyner – – 113 pts

27th Andrew Barnett and Jo Lloyd – – 113 pts

28th Chris T and Immy Cage-White – – 119 pts

29th Joshua Adams and Jon Crawford – – 121 pts

30th Syd Mclean and Stefan Ward – – 123 pts

31st Paul Cullen and Alfie Cullen – – 124 pts

32nd Amy Boyle and Roisin O’Halloran – – 129 pts

33rd Kevin Druce and Alastair Wilson – – 135 pts

34th R Harding and Tristan Harding – – 137 pts

35th Louise Carr and Paul Walker – – 161 pts

36th Michael Calvet and Sophie Harris – – 172 pts

37th Doug Latta and Blake Latta – – 172 pts

38th Francesca Neale and William Farrant – – 176 pts

39th Russ Coggrave and Lucy Mallory – – 176 pts

40th Joe Howell and Coral Crouch – – 183 pts

41st Max Riley-Gould and Fraje Watson – – 198 pts

42nd M Stubbs and Y Smith – – 213 pts

Full results available here