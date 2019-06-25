RS Aero Southern Championships

The RS Aero Class celebrated its 5th anniversary in style with 71 RS Aeros at their UK Southern Champs at Warsash, fittingly a new Class record for a weekend event.

The three RS Aero Southern Champions are: Jonathan Bailey Aero 5 champion, Alex Horlock Aero 7 champion and Peter Barton the Aero 9 champion.

In the Aero 5 event, Jonathan Bailey of Gratham SC adapted best to the changing conditions to finish with four wins in the six races and on 7 points. Second was Ben Millard with 12, with Sam Blaker third on 15 points.

The Aero 7 event was won by Alex Horlock of Warsash SC with 10 points and one point ahead of Tim Hire on 11 points with third Noah Rees with 23 points.

As a part of a limited trial of the prototype RS Aero 6 rig four of them raced alongside and on an equal basis to the RS Aero 7s. First Aero 6 and top Youth Lady was Lily Barrett (Island Barn SC).

In the Aero 9 event Peter Barton of Lymington Town SC took the title on the tie break ahead of Chris Larr with Jeff Davison in third place.

The RS Aero Class is now entering a hectic Championship season starting this weekend at the Lago Maggiore International RS Aero Regatta with 10 nations represented.

A run of National Championships follow in North American, Germany, the UK and then Sweden.

The RS Aero UK Youth Champs at Rutland precedes the main UK Nationals in Scotland, on route for many southern sailors.

The big one this summer is the RS Aero Europeans on Lake Garda with approaching 80 RS Aeros already signed up.

September sees the annual RS Aerocup visit Holland this year, doubling as the Dutch Nationals alongside the large Dutch RS500 fleet.

RS Aero 2019 Southern Championships

RS Aero 5

1st Jonathan Bailey 3 1 1 -6 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd Ben Millard 2 2 3 -8 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd Sam Blaker 1 4 2 -9 4 4 – – 15 pts

4th Melissa Meredith 6 3 4 -7 2 3 – – 18 pts

5th Jenny Bennett 5 -8 5 2 7 7 – – 26 pts

6th Caroline Martin 4 11 6 1 5 (17BFD) – – 27 pts

7th Abby Hire 9 7 7 -12 6 5 – – 34 pts

8th William Homewood 10 5 8 -11 8 8 – – 39 pts

9th Yana Skvortsova 8 12 11 3 9 (17BFD) – – 43 pts

10th Maddie Bilborough -12 10 10 10 11 6 – – 47 pts

11th Jane Homewood -13 13 12 4 10 9 – – 48 pts

12th Abigail Larr 11 6 -13 13 13 13 – – 56 pts

13th Alessandra Tydeman 7 9 9 (17DNC) 17DNC 17DNC – – 59 pts

14th Cameron Sword (17DNC) 17DNC 17DNC 5 12 10 – – 61 pts

15th Elliot Toms 14 -15 15 14 14 11 – – 68 pts

16th Natasha Sion -15 14 14 15 15 12 – – 70 pts

RS Aero 7 (and 6)

1st Alex Horlock -6 1 1 5 1 2 – – 10 pts

2nd Tim Hire 2 3 3 -6 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd Noah Rees -16 4 2 4 3 10 – – 23 pts

4th Steve Norbury 3 7 7 3 -13 4 – – 24 pts

5th Ben Rolfe 1 2 4 12 10 -28 – – 29 pts

6th Tim Norris 8 8 8 7 7 -12 – – 38 pts

7th Mark Riddington 11 -19 10 2 5 14 – – 42 pts

8th David Ellis 14 6 -17 8 9 11 – – 48 pts

9th Chris Jones 12 16 6 1 14 -25 – – 49 pts

10th Jack Miller 4 13 12 14 -21 6 – – 49 pts

11th Andrew Rawson 15 5 5 -21 19 5 – – 49 pts

12th James Rusden 13 11 14 9 -15 3 – – 50 pts

13th Nigel Rolfe 10 9 16 13 6 -27 – – 54 pts

14th Andy Le Grice -21 14 11 16 8 13 – – 62 pts

15th Clive Goodwin 9 12 (48DNF) 18 4 20 – – 63 pts

16th Duncan De Boltz 19 -27 15 17 11 7 – – 69 pts

17th Andrew Daniels 5 20 9 22 17 -23 – – 73 pts

18th Andrew Wishart -22 17 22 11 12 21 – – 83 pts

19th Karl Thorne 18 18 -24 19 22 16 – – 93 pts

20th Andy Hill -31 15 21 15 27 19 – – 97 pts

21st Peter Chaplin 23 30 25 10 16 (48DNF) – – 104 pts

22nd Gareth Griffiths -33 26 23 29 20 8 – – 106 pts

23rd Malcolm Jaques 17 24 19 -28 23 26 – – 109 pts

24th Sarah Gosling -34 21 29 25 28 9 – – 112 pts

25th Jane Peckham 26 22 20 23 24 -31 – – 115 pts

26th Simon Riddle 29 23 18 27 25 (48DNC) – – 122 pts

27th Tim Hazel 7 10 13 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 126 pts

28th Peter Knowlden 24 32 -37 24 29 22 – – 131 pts

29th Nick Thorne 25 -38 31 31 32 17 – – 136 pts

30th Alan Markham 28 -37 32 33 26 18 – – 137 pts

31st Tomaso Macchi 20 -39 30 26 39 24 – – 139 pts

32nd Lily Barrett (6) 32 29 27 -34 30 29 – – 147 pts

33rd Fernando Gamboa (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 20 18 15 – – 149 pts

34th Andy Buchanan 36 -40 34 35 35 30 – – 170 pts

35th Iona Willows (6) 35 36 35 -40 33 32 – – 171 pts

36th Nick Ireland 30 34 28 32 (48DNC) 48DNC – – 172 pts

37th Steve Roberts 41 25 33 30 (48DNC) 48DNC – – 177 pts

38th Geoff Havers 27 28 26 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 177 pts

39th Graham Platt -37 35 36 37 34 35 – – 177 pts

40th Mark Smith -40 33 39 36 37 36 – – 181 pts

41st Joe Gallivan 38 (48DNF) 48DNC 48BFD 31 34 – – 199 pts

42nd Lynn Billowes (6) (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 39 38 33 – – 206 pts

43rd Jae Jones 42 31 38 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 207 pts

44th Jonathan Field (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 38 36 37 – – 207 pts

45th Jonathan Williams 44 42 40 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 222 pts

46th Lorrian Wells 39 41 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 48DNC – – 224 pts

47th Sarah Desjonqueres (6) 43 43 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 48DNC – – 230 pts

RS Aero 9

1st Peter Barton 2 1 1 5 1 (10DNF) – – 10 pts

2nd Chris Larr 1 -4 2 1 3 3 – – 10 pts

3rd Jeff Davidson 3 2 -5 4 2 1 – – 12 pts

4th David Rickard 4 -6 4 3 4 2 – – 17 pts

5th Liam Willis 5 3 3 6 (10DNC) 10DNC – – 27 pts

6th Keith Willis 6 7 7 2 (10DNC) 10DNC – – 32 pts

7th Mark Fox -8 8 8 7 5 4 – – 32 pts

8th Fernando Gamboa 7 5 6 (10DNC) 10DNC 10DNC – – 38 pts

9th Andy Warren (10DNC) 10DNC 10DNC 10DNC 10DNC 10DNC – – 50 pts