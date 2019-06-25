Loof heading to 2nd OK Euro title

Fredrik Lööf, from Sweden, is now one race away from defending the title he first won last year.

After three more races at the OK Dinghy European Championship at Kieler Woche, Loof has a 16 point lead from Valerian Lebrun (above) of France, who is on 26 points with Jan Kurfield (RET,4,6) in third place on 30 points.

Lööf (2,1,2) didn’t have it all his own way though, only winning one race and coming under continuing pressure from Lebrun (1,2,3), who won the first race of the day.

Winner of the third race (R8) was Thomas Hansson-Mild (4,10,1) from Sweden who is in fifth place overall,12 points behind Stefan de Vries (3,5,8) of Holland.



Without really putting a foot wrong, Lööf is now one race away from defending his title.

Lebrun and Kurfeld, both have letter scores already so must continue the good form to the end of the regatta to maintain their podium places.

Best placed British competitor is Chris Turner in 11th place with 81 points.

The championship concludes on Tuesday with two more races scheduled to complete the 10 race series.

OK Europen Championship – Leading Result after 8 races

1. SWE 69 Fredrik LÖÖF 10 pts

2. FRA 11 Valerian LEBRUN 26 pts

3. GER 18 Jan KURFELD 30 pts

4. NED 680 Stefan de VRIES 40 pts

5. SWE 1 Thomas HANSSON-MILD 52 pts

6. DEN 1528 Mads BENDIX 52 pts

7. DEN 1507 Bo PETERSEN 58 pts

8. NOR 428 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 59 pts

9. POL 1 Tomasz GAJ 72 pts

10. GER 71 André BUDZIEN 73 pts

