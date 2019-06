The Optimist European Championship begins today (Monday 24 June) in Crozon-Morgat, France, with 176 Boys and 117 Girls from 50 nations and 5 continents.

Among the entries from Britain are four boys: George Creasy, Edward Coady, Ollie Mears and Santiago Sesto Cosby.

And three girls: Ella Lightbody, Arwen Fflur and Megan Farrer.

We wish them well over the next five days of racing.