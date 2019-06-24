Lebrun and Loof take wins at OK Dinghy Europeans

After an epic second day at the 2019 OK Dinghy European Championship at Kieler Woche, Fredrik Lööf, from Sweden, extends his lead with a 2-1-1.

He leads from Jan Kurfeld, of Germany who is six points back in second. Valerian Lebrun, from France, jumps to third after winning the first race (R3) of the day.



Lebrun won race 3 ahead of Loof and Kurfield.

Winner of race 4 was Loof, ahead of Lebrun with Thomas Hansson-Mild, from Sweden, in third place.

The final race of the day was another win for Loof with Stefan de Vries of the Netherlands second and Kurfeld third.

Fredrik Loof (5,1,2,1,1) now leads by 6 points from Jan Kurfeld (1,9,3,4,3), with Valerian Lebrun (13,UFD,1,2,4).

Bo Petersen (BFD,3,4,5,9) is one point off the podium places with 21 points, in fifth is Stefan de Vries (11,6,6,10,2) with 24 points and sixth is Mads Bendix (7,5,8,16,19) with 34 points.

Racing continues Monday with three more races scheduled. The championship concludes on Tuesday.

OK Europeans – Leading Results after 5 races

1. SWE 69 Fredrik LÖÖF 5 pts

2. GER 18 Jan KURFELD 11 pts

3. FRA 11 Valerian LEBRUN 20 pts

4. DEN 1507 Bo PETERSEN 21 pts

5. NED 680 Stefan de VRIES 24 pts

6. DEN 1528 Mads BENDIX 30 pts

7. NOR 428 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 34 pts

8. NZL 595 Greg WILCOX 35 pts

9. SWE 1 Thomas HANSSON-MILD 37 pts

10. POL 1 Tomasz GAJ 40 pts

Full results available here