Fredrik Loof takes early lead in OK Dinghy Europeans

Defending champion, Fredrik Loof of Sweden, opened the 2019 OK Dinghy European Championship with a fifth and a race win to lead the 91 boat fleet in Kiel, Germany.

Race 1 winner, Jan Kurfeld, from Germany, is second with Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand in third. The championship is being held as part of the 125th Kieler Woche.

Best placed British competitors are Chris Turner (6, 47) in 18th and Jamie Harris (22,33) in 21st overall.



Two races were sailed on late on Saturday afternoon with distinctly un-Kiel like conditions, with high temperatures, sunny skies, sparkling water, and light onshore winds.

OK Europen Championship – Leading Result after 2 races

1. SWE 69 Fredrik LÖÖF 6 pts

2. GER 18 Jan KURFELD 10 pts

3. NZL 595 Greg WILCOX 10 pts

4. GER 2 Gunter ARNDT 11 pts

5. DEN 1528 Mads BENDIX 12 pts

6. GER 77 Sönke BEHRENS 13 pts

7. NED 680 Stefan de VRIES 17 pts

8. DEN 1450 Anders ANDERSEN 30 pts

9. GER 773 Ralf MACKMANN 32 pts

10. NOR 428 Lars JOHAN BRODKORB 35 pts

Full results available here