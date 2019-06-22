New York SailGP day 1 Highlights

New York City’s conditions provide an intense challenge for SailGP teams

Once the start got underway, it was the teams from Australia and Japan that managed to cope best in the challenging conditions.

Nathan Outteridge, helmsman of the Japan team, took two of three race wins on day one. The team’s excellent boat handling allowed it to navigate the constantly changing breeze and challenging racecourse.



“It was crazy out there. I don’t think I’ve sailed in conditions like that before so there was a lot of safety involved just trying to get around the track,” said Tom Slingsby, helmsman of the Australia SailGP Team,Slingsby. “We had a good day today – first, second, second – we’re happy with that, and we’re in the hunt tomorrow.”

Similar conditions are expected for Saturday’s racing, and teams will be heading back to their respective bases to analyze what went right and what didn’t work.

