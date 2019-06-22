Luna Rossa announce their AC75 launch date

Friday afternoon the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, challenger and Challenger of Record for the 36th America’s Cup, was presented at the Circolo della Vela Sicilia in Mondello.

Patrizio Bertelli, President of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, announced that the launch date of their AC75 Luna Rossa, is scheduled to take place at the team base on Sunday 25 August 2019.

The 36th America’s Cup is scheduled to take place in Auckland, New Zealand in 2021.

The presentation was in the presence of the Mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando.

Representing the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team, together with Max Sirena – Team Director and Skipper – were Gilberto Nobili, Francesco Bruni and Vasco Vascotto, who in turn outlined the team’s programs for the next stages of the challenge.

James Spithill, Pietro Sibello, Francesco Mongelli, Michele Cannoni, Pierluigi De Felice, Davide Cannata, and Jacopo Plazzi also attended the presentation.