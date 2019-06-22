Kusznierewicz and Prada are 2019 Star World Champions

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz sailing with Bruno Prada of Brazil are the 2019 Star World Champions.

A win in the final race (R6) took the Polish/Brazilian pair into a two point lead ahead of Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway.

Overnight leaders, Augie Diaz and Henry Boening of the USA took the third place on the Podium a further point back.

Finishing in second behind Kusznierewicz and Prada of Brazil in the final race were Paul Cayard and Artur Lopes, and in third place were Melleby and Revkin.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (BFD) finished in 27th place overall.

Star 2019 World Championship – Final Leaders after 6 Races (63 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada 6.0 2.0 11.0 3.0 4.0 1.0 – – 16.0 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 4.0 11.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 3.0 – – 18.0 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz and Henry Boening 10.0 1.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 8.0 – – 19.0 pts

4th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 22.0 10.0 9.0 1.0 3.0 12.0 – – 35.0 pts

5th ITA 8533 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 2.0 16.0 17.0 8.0 1.0 13.0 – – 27.0 pts

6th USA 8550 Paul Cayard and Artur Lopes 19.0 5.0 8.0 BFD 9.0 2.0 – – 43.0 pts

7th ESP 8297 Roberto Bermudez and Miguel Fernandez 3.0 28.0 6.0 15.0 10.0 16.0 – – 50.0 pts

8th IRL 8527 Torvar Mirsky and Robert O’Leary 16.0 8.0 10.0 16.0 8.0 22.0 – – 58.0 pts

Full results available here