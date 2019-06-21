No racing on Day 4 of the Star World Championships

There was no racing Thursday at the Star World Championships in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, that has seen three races out of six completed so far.

The fleet finally went afloat and waited on the water along with the Race Committee but finally at 15:00 hrs racing was abandoned for the day.

The overall provisional results remain the same as Wednesday:

The American Augie Diaz leads with 15 points, followed by the Norwegian Eivind Melleby on 16 points and Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz with 19 points in third place.

These three teams have a 12 point lead over the chasing pack of: 4th Paul Cayard USA and 5th Jorgen Schoenherr DEN both with 32.0 pts and in 6th Ireland’s Torvar Mirsky and Robert O’Leary with 34.0 pts.

British pair, Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley are in 31st place.

The forecast for Friday, 21 June, calls breeze from the northeast at 7 to 10 knots. The first Warning Signal is scheduled for 12:00 hours.

Full results are available here

