New York SailGP kicks-off this weekend

This Friday and Saturday six SailGP teams will take to the Hudson River for the first-ever New York SailGP title.

The showdown begins at 5pm on both Friday, 21 June and Saturday, 22 June.

Three fleet races, with all boats racing at the same time, will take place on Friday and two on Saturday, leading up to the final match race that will determine the New York City SailGP winner.



The Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby has taken the title at both the Sydney and San Francisco SailGP events, and the other five national teams will be eager to dethrone them.

The Japan SailGP Team will be gunning for Australia after coming agonizingly close in both events thus far, while Great Britain, currently sitting in third, will want to take both of the top teams out.

With an impressive showing in San Francisco under its belt, the Great Britain SailGP Team is looking to continue its upward momentum.

“We are aware that New York could throw up a load of surprises, and when the wind funnels through the skyscrapers, it can be tricky,” said Fletcher. “I hope lady luck is on our side and we can work our way into the final match race.”

In anticipation of the event, the team logged hours in the high tech simulator in London, which they used to play out any number of scenarios they could face on the Hudson River.

After New York, the team will be looking ahead to their hometown event in Cowes in August.

The New York racing will be shown in over 90 countries via SailGP’s broadcast partners, in addition to the SailGP APP for iOS and Android, and digital platforms.

For specifics on viewing in your area click here.

